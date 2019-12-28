Clashes erupt in Hong Kong mall bordering mainland, 14 detained

Hong Kong, 28 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Protesters clashed with plain-clothes police and riot police on Saturday at a busy shopping mall close to the mainland Chinese border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Fighting broke out out after a group of protesters challenged the plain-clothes officers in the Landmark North plaza in Sheung Shui at around 4 pm (0900 GMT), according to RTHK, a government-backed radio broadcasting service.

Police responded by using batons and pepper spray to subdue them, the report said.

At least 14 people are said to have been detained, in what is the latest bout of violent unrest during protests that have focused on malls across the city.

Police said on Twitter that “masked rioters” were causing a nuisance and had thrown nails into shops, disturbing public order.

The protests are part of a massive pro-democracy movement first sparked six months ago by a now-defunct bill that would have allowed extraditions to China.

In another neighbouring shopping mall called Metropolis Plaza, protesters were shouting at shoppers to “go back to the mainland,” RTHK said.

Both malls are popular with day shoppers from mainland China who stock up on goods such as baby formula and medicine.

A heavy riot police presence was reported around the mall and on connecting footbridges, which were partially obstructed by police.