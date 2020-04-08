Claims hospitality sector isn’t using stimulus measures not true: minister

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – It’s not true that businesses from the hospitality industry will not use the measures of the government’s stimulus package, because additional EUR 8 million have been added in the fund through the Development Bank, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Wednesday.

The Chamber of Tourism and Hospitality has said that thousands of restaurants, hotels, and bars nationwide won’t be accepting any state subsidies because “they are not enough to keep their businesses afloat.”

“From the onset of the crisis, the government has demonstrated understanding for the sectors of tourism, hospitality and transportation. The first set of measures adopted by the government were designed for this sector, allowing businesses to apply for no-interest loans and subsidies,” Bekteshi said, adding new measures have been introduced in the second package, namely no-interest loans through the Development Bank for the companies to receive funds to pay their workers 14,500 denars in minimum wage each.

Speaking at a news conference, he said that additional EUR 8 million would be injected in the COVID-19 response fund as a result of the large interest shown by the hospitality sector.

“The Economy Ministry has been actively engaged in the decision-making of the government and all measures have been approved in cooperation with the private sector, the chambers of commerce and organizations in the country,” Bekteshi noted.

According to unofficial data presented yesterday, nearly 15,000 workers in the hospitality sector have been already laid off.

Soon, the Minister said, the State Statistical Office will release its March data after which analyses will be made to compare the number of workers according to industries. “It will become evident that the number of 15,000 workers who lost their jobs is completely inaccurate.”

“It’s not time for blackmail,” he warned.

“It’s pretty obvious that we’ll all lose something in this crisis – workers will lose a percentage of their salaries and owners in the hospitality sector will lose profits. The state is also experiencing loses. But, it’s important that we all get through this together,” Minister Bekteshi said, noting that over 30,000 people work in businesses of the hospitality industry, most of which ‘are quite creative in finding ways to avoid paying taxes.’

Answering a journalist question, he said he didn’t think businessmen were not satisfied with the measures.

“There are already hundreds of applications for the first public call through the Development Bank. Additional EUR 8 million have been secured having in mind the growing interest shown by the sectors, especially companies in the hospitality and tourism industry and transportation. Also, the measure for subsidies for minimum wages for all workers has been announced.”

The government, Bekteshi added, will propose additional measures aimed at cushioning the blow to our economy.