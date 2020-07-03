CIVIL: Organized spread of misinformation, fake news occurs daily

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – The first week in the election campaign was intense and filled with dirty. Many political stakeholders use all tools at their disposal to defeat their opponents. CIVIL has found that misinformation, slander, verbal abuse and hate speech have so far marked the pre-election period, Xhabir Derala, head of the CIVIL NGO, said at a press conference Friday.

He underlined that CIVIL observers have discovered operations for spreading misinformation and hate via several media outlets and social media.

“The Prespa Agreement, the coronacrisis, EU and NATO integration, etc. are in the focus of fake news, misinformation and hate speech being spread in these past days,” Derala said, adding that CIVIL has also been the target of acts of hate and vandalism in the first week of the election campaign.

According to CIVIL, organized spread of misinformation and fake news occurs daily. Direct threats towards citizens and cyber bullying on the part of local party structures have also been registered. CIVIL stressed that voters have the right to make informed decisions and called on violence, hate and lies to stop.

CIVIL’s monitoring has also discovered misuse of public resources and corruption by political parties taking part in the election campaign.

“The head of DUI’s MP candidates’ list in the fifth electoral district Talat Xhaferi, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev and Tetovo mayor Teuta Arifi have been using official vehicles for party goals,” Derala said.

He added that these incidents have been documented on video or by witness testimonies and are archived with the purpose of being included in CIVIL’s report published after the election.

CIVIL has found that coronavirus protective measures are disregarded throughout the country and called on political parties to respect laws and the Constitution.

Over 300 CIVIL observers will monitor the election process.