Civil dialogue not political quarrels, says Karakachanov

We need civil dialogue not political quarrels. Politicians can quarrel for 200 years but to no avail, citizens are the ones who lose. Politicians benefit at the expense of citizens and citizens lose from irresponsible politicians, said Krasimir Karakachanov, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defence in Bitola on Saturday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 February 2020 15:03
