City of Skopje launches eco-drone patrols to discover potential polluters

Skopje, 13 September 2020 (MIA) – The City of Skopje in cooperation with the association ERGOS has kicked off a so called eco-drone patrol involving drones flying over Skopje in search of potential polluters, outdoor fires and possible illegal landfills.

Eco-drone patrols will take place in September, October and November to discover and report entities that are polluting Skopje, city authorities said Sunday.

The next patrol will take place next week. Some of the flyovers will be streamed live on the City of Skopje’s Facebook page.

“As part of the cooperation, ERGOS in partnership with the Center for Sustainable Development Elipsa have organized 12 flyovers with an eco-drone over agricultural land in the vicinity of the capital, during which no crop residue set on fire or illegal landfills were spotted,” the City of Skopje said in a press release.

The project is part of the City of Skopje’s 2020 program activities for cooperation with civil associations and foundations.