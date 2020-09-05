City has no control over illegal building activity, says Skopje mayor Shilegov

Skopje, 5 September 2020 (MIA) – Data shows that there are some 140 illegal constructions erected on the territory of Skopje. Unfortunately, city authorities have no control over illegal building activities, Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov told reporters on Saturday and called on institutions to do their part.

“I call on stakeholders to abide by laws and prove institutions work in full capacity to prevent illegal construction works and sanction offenders,” Shilegov said.

Moreover, the mayor expressed expectations that the law on establishment of communal police will enter parliamentary procedure in 2021.

Regarding the start of the 2020/2021 school year, Shilegov reiterated that municipalities have until September 10, to chose a preferred learning model, adding that those opting for in-person classes will have to get approval from the Education Ministry and health authorities.