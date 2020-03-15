Citizens to receive coronavirus updates via text message

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – Citizens will receive coronavirus updates via text message, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Sunday.

“All text messages sent by mobile operators are valid and aim to update the population on the coronaviurs situation in the country. We believe this is a good way to keep citizens informed,” Filipche said.

He added that all stores at covered shopping centers are shut down, with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies.

“All stores at open-air malls, like the City Trade Center, remain open. Restaurants and grocery stores are allowed to prepare food, but not allow people in their establishments. They can receive and deliver orders, or have people pick up their food themselves,” Filipche said,