Skopje, 24 April 2020 (MIA) – The government adopted a decree Friday that allows citizens to donate a portion of their VAT refund within the MyVAT project to the state budget to be allocated in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Citizens, the government said in a press release, will be able to donate a portion of their VAT refund for the first trimester of 2020, via the MyVAT mobile app by May 5.