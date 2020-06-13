Citizens start to receive domestic payment cards and tourism vouchers

Skopje, 13 June 2020 (MIA) – Starting Saturday, 117,000 citizens are to receive domestic tourism vouchers valid through December 15, 2020. In addition, banks started issuing on Friday domestic payment cards intended for about 324,500 citizens, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

So far, banks have prepared over 50,000 payment cards, she noted adding that all cards should be issued by July 18 and are valid through August 15.

According to Angelovska, any investment in domestic products, in the service sector, is an investment into supporting these companies and thus, retaining a number of jobs they create.

“These measures are part of the third set of the stimulus package, aimed at reviving the Macedonian economy as it is reopening. They have clear goals and are aimed at providing multiple benefits both for citizens and businesses,” Angelovska told a joint press conference with Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Saturday.

“In addition to financial support,” Angelovska pointed out, “these measures are to contribute on many other levels, including support for creating a cashless society and thus reduce informal economy which has long been a burning issue for the Macedonian economy.”

These are two highly extensive measures, she noted, both in terms of the number of citizens they cover but also in terms of worth. The tourism vouchers are worth over EUR 10 million, while domestic payment cards are worth EUR 28 million.

“About EUR 40 million will flow into the domestic economy in a really short period of time towards boosting Macedonian tourism and domestic product consumption. This is to support our citizens, as well as an important financial injection for our economy and domestic companies, especially when the economy is to start getting back on its feet,” Angelovska said.