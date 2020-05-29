Citizens of North Macedonia allowed to visit Greece starting June 15

Athens, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is one of the 29 European countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Greece starting June 15, MIA reports from Athens.

As previously reported, foreign tourists would not be required to undergo coronavirus tests, but the Greek government has reserved the right for random testing.

The Greek Ministry of Tourism said Friday that the list of 29 countries was compiled after a study of the epidemiological profile of the tourists’ countries of origin, also taking into account Thursday’s announcements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the relevant proposal of the Greek Infectious Diseases Committee.

The complete list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Greece starting June 15, reads as follows: Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Finland.

Existing rules continue to apply for all other countries and an expanded list will be published before July 1, in time for the second phase of the reopening of the tourism season in Greece.

“In any case,” the Greek Tourism Ministry underlined, “epidemiological monitoring and evaluation will be ongoing.”