Citizens of Kumanovo, Tetovo and Prilep must wear protective masks and gloves as of Wednesday: gov’t

Skopje, 19 April 2020 (MIA) – As of April 22 (Wednesday), citizens of Kumanovo, Tetovo and Prilep must wear protective masks and gloves outside their homes, at public places, outdoor and indoor areas, markets and shops, the Government decided on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to provide a portion of the donations of protective equipment that the country has received until now to health institutions in Kumanovo, Prilep and Tetovo.

Moreover, all institutions, agencies and local offices in Kumanovo municipality are also instructed to reduce their capacities and enforce specific protective measures, for the purpose of isolating as many people as possible during this period.

Police, army, health workers and fire fighters are exempted from this measure.

The Government recommends that all citizens of North Macedonia, especially those living at the territory of Kumanovo, Prilep and Tetovo, reduce outings from their homes, as well as designate one family member in charge of buying groceries and medicines.

In addition, organized transport of passengers, namely entry and exit from Tetovo municipality and the surrounding municipalities, is banned as of Tuesday.

Economic operators transporting their employees to the job, police, army and fire fighting units are exempted from this ban.