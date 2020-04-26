Citizens fail to implement mandatory protective equipment measure, fines should be imposed sooner than planned: minister

Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – The Health Ministry and the Committee for Infectious Diseases are set to propose to the government on Monday that sanctions for failing to abide by the mandatory protective equipment measure are imposed earlier than planned, i.e. as of Tuesday, as citizens have been slow to implement this measure, Health Minister Venko FIlipche said at a press conference Sunday.

“The Health Ministry and the Committee for Infectious Diseases will propose to the government on Monday that fines for failing to abide by the mandatory protective equipment measure are imposed immediately, as of Tuesday. I call on citizens to respect this measure and wear protective equipment when they are inside, or outside and can’t maintain a two-meter distance from others,” Filipche said.

He underlined that officials have decided to put forward this proposal after an abundance of photographic evidence showing people not abiding by the mandatory protective equipment measure surfaced on social media.

“There are citizens who respect this measure and are aware that it’s a key instrument in the fight against the virus. All measures we’ve adopted have shown positive results. If we abiding by this measure we’ll protect ourselves, our families, and the rest of the population, and prevent the number of cases, which we have kept under control for the past two months, from rising,” Filipche said.

He added that 19 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, two patients have died, while 126 recovered.

Of the recovered, the Minister underlined, in Skopje – 22, Shtip -1, Struga – 19, Ohrid – 1, Veles – 6, Gevgelija -3, Kavadarci – 1, Kriva Palanka -1, Kumanovo -72.

Most patients, Filipche said, are treated for coronavirus at home.

“I’d like to thank family physicians, who are taking part in this model of treatment, which has shown excellent results. The model does not overburden the healthcare system and health workers, as 10% of patients are being treated for coronavirus at hospitals,” the Minister told the news conference.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now stands at 1,386.

3 new patients have been hospitalized at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 62. 25 of them are given oxygen and 5 have been put on a ventilator.

6 new patients were hospitalized at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 29. 5 of them are in critical condition and 7 have been put on a ventilator.

In Bitola, 7 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, while 12 other coronavirus patients are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, 2 coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital and 9 more are being treated at home.