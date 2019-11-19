Cinematheque celebrates ties with Spain with film week

Skopje, 19 November 2019 (MIA) – To celebrate 25 years of bilateral ties between our country and Spain, Cinematheque is hosting Spanish Film Week from Nov. 21 through 25.

The first film to be screened is Requirements To Be A Normal Person (2015), a comedy directed by Leticia Dolera, who also appears in the movie.

Continuing for the next four days, Cinematheque will show Sebastián Borensztein’s Chinese Take-Out (2011); Fernando Cortizo’s The Apostle (2012); Icíar Bollaín’s Even the Rain (2010); Agustí Villaronga’s Black Bread (2010); Adolfo Aristarain’s Martín (Hache) (1997), and Fernando Fernán Gómez’s Life Goes On (1965).

The last film, as well as Gómez’s Strange Voyage (1964), has been banned by Spanish censors at one point, according to Cinematheque’s press release.

“This melodrama with elements of neorealism,” the release reads, “used to be screened in secret. For true film connoisseurs, Life Goes On is a priceless gem of Spanish cinema, and one of the harshest judgments of dictator Francisco Franco’s regime.”

Spanish Film Week was made possible by the support from the Embassy of Spain in Skopje.

All films will be in Spanish with Macedonian and English subtitles. Admission is free.