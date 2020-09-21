Cinedays to screen four films in silence at two open-air cinemas

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) — The 19th Cinedays European Film Festival will present “Silent Cinema” screenings of four films at the Napredok and Madzhari cinemas on Sept. 21 and 22.

The Napredok cinema will screen A Heavy Heart (German: Herbert, 2015), a drama directed by Thomas Stuber, at 8 pm and Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Oscar-nominated debut feature Mustang (2015) at 10 pm.

The films to be screened at the Madzhari cinema are the coming-of-age drama Tilva Roš (2010) by Nikola Ležaić (8 pm) and the black comedy Death of a Man in the Balkans (2012) by Miroslav Momčilović (10 pm).

According to festival coordinator Margarita Arsova, viewers will be given headphones to avoid creating noise in the neighborhood, and “to personalize the experience of the story.”

This is the first time Cinedays has offered outdoor movie screenings to a headphone-wearing audience in the 19 years of its existence.

This year, the festival has also “revived forgotten cinema theaters in Skopje,” organizers say. mr/