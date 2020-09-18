Cinedays to open with premiere of Macedonian ‘Stella’

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) — Stojan Vujichikj’s feature Stella will premiere at the opening of the 19th Cinedays European Film Festival at the City Park. The screening has already sold out, organizers say.

In German and in Macedonian, the film tells the story of an 11-year-old who attempts suicide after being bullied. Stella, a Macedonian shepherd dog, is the only one that gets through to him and restores his faith in life.

This year’s Cinedays festival will screen 40 films in its official selection at various venues around Skopje: the City Park, the MKC park, the Ibni Pajko park, the Kisela Voda park, the Vlae cinema, the Napredok cinema, the Madzhari cinema, the Kocho Racin center, and the GTC roof.

The festival will also offer music documentaries, children’s films, and concerts.

Macedonian contemporary ethnic music band Ljubojna will perform the music made for Stella at the MKC park at 11 pm.

Attendance is limited, in line with public health protocols. Tickets are available through MKC. mr/