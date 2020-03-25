Chulev urges police to take extra precaution amid coronavirus risk

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – Police should take extra precaution to keep themselves healthy, while fully protecting people in quarantine, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said.

Chulev visited on Wednesday police officers who protect people in quarantine in downtown Skopje.

He was briefed on the police protocol for ensuring safety and order in quarantine, the MoI said in a press release.

All Macedonian citizens returning to the country are placed in 14-day quarantine. Authorized border to quarantine transportation is organized by the Government, while the Ministry of Interior provides police escort.

MoI members are currently guarding seven public buildings, and as of Monday 250 people have been placed in quarantine after returning to the country.