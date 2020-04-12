Chulev: Tougher coronavirus measures in place as people find it difficult to give up on normal life

Skopje, 12 April 2020 (MIA) – There are intensive social contacts in the country, and people find it difficult to give up on normal life. That is why such government measures are in place, primarily because of the people’s mind set, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said in an interview with Radio Free Europe (RFE).

According to him, at the Government level, there’s coordination as regards all the recommendations by the Commission on Infectious Diseases.

“Based on their expert opinions, the peak of the coronavirus infection in the country will arrive in the coming period, i.e. at the end of April. The Government decided to ramp up restrictions on movement, primarily to prevent social interaction, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Personally, I also prefer more rigorous measures,” Chulev said.

He added that priority action for all capacities in the MoI is aimed at dealing with the coronavirus, but at the same time police are engaged in regular activities such as protecting public order and peace and dealing with crime.

“However, I have to say that my proposals to the Government do not always come across, and the decrees I propose don’t come to the attention of PM Oliver Spasovski and other ministers. My proposals are often rejected, and I’m not consulted on some of their proposals,” he said.

“But still, these are things that shouldn’t be overemphasized in a situation when we should jointly deal with the threat of coronavirus,” Chulev told RFE.