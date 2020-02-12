Chulev: Police not investigating media financing yet

Skopje, 12 February 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev, commenting on the Necenzurirano.si reports claiming several media outlets in North Macedonia have been financed by companies close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said that no preliminary investigation was underway.

“I will talk to my colleagues in the relevant departments of the Ministry of Interior, and if we decide there is a need to open up [an investigation] in that direction, we will inform you,” Minister Chulev said in response to a reporter’s question.

Previously, Slovenian police confirmed that their National Bureau of Investigation is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the way particular media outlets have been financed in their country.

According to RTV Slovenia, the probe targets media considered close to Janez Jansha’s Slovenian Democratic Party, which has worked closely with Orban’s Fidesz.