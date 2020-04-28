Chulev: People’s health a priority, COVID-19 developments to determine date of elections

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) – People’s health is a priority at this time. There is still a high risk of spreading COVID-19 and all capacities must now be focused on getting out of this crisis as soon as possible. The handling of the COVID-19 crisis will determine the date for the elections, Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev told 24 Vesti on Tuesday.

“From my perspective within the Government and what is coming from the Commission for Infectious Diseases, we are still not out of the COVID-19 crisis, there are still infections, deaths and emergency measures. Elections should not even be discussed now. The MoI is working closely with OSCE/ODIHR in organizing the elections. Airports are not open and I don’t know how fair and democratic elections would take place without proper international or domestic monitoring,” says Minister Chulev.

According to him, MoI will respond to the task regardless of the date for the elections.

“Of course, if there is a higher risk of COVID-19 then this would hamper the work of the police in planning the election process and detection of possible irregularities. Regardless, the MoI is prepared to respond to the challenge of elections, be it in July, September or October. Politicians will decide on this,” says Chulev.

He says there is increasing awareness among citizens over personal protection, with the majority observing the measures by wearing masks or other protective means.

Chulev encourages citizens to report domestic violence, by phone or at the nearest police station.