Chulev: MoI guarantees democratic elections, so people would go to the polls

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev held working meetings on Thursday with heads of internal affairs departments in Kriva Palanka, Kratovo, Probishtip and Sveti Nikole.

Talks focused on ensuring secure parliamentary elections, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting against all forms of crime.

“Heads of the departments pointed out that operational plans for the elections have already been prepared,” MoI said in a press release, adding that Chulev urged all police officers to act professionally and responsibly.

In terms of North Macedonia’s European integration, Chulev pointed out that the parliamentary elections are an important indicator of the direction which the country will take. Therefore, he added, it’s necessary to organize impeccable elections at every level and in accordance with the law.

The Interior Minister underlined that MoI will guarantee fair, peaceful and democratic elections, so people will go to the polls and exercise their right to vote.

“Every police officer must rise to the occasion and act professionally, as has been the case in the past period. During these past several months at the Ministry of Interior I had the opportunity to meet and cooperate with highly professional people and I believe they will do their best for these elections to be successful, the way citizens deserve,” Chulev said.