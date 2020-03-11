0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Chulev: MoI controlling people in self-isolation

Police officers are controlling people in self-isolation due to the conoravirus. Info-fliers are distributed at border crossings and passengers coming from high-risk countries are interviewed, said Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 11 March 2020 14:16
