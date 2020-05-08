Chulev: Measures to be taken on possible overstepping of police competencies in Struga

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev has said the police employed actions in Struga to prevent the gathering of citizens.

“Police officers attempted to prevent the citizens’ effective involvement in the procession and came across behavior that made it impossible to have a more rigorous police intervention,” Chulev says in a Facebook post.

He says the internal control department will undertake activities on determining possible overstepping of police competencies by officers who secured the specific event.

“It is necessary that citizens observe measures in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing, use of protective equipment and respecting the decisions on gatherings is required to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” notes Chulev.

On Thursday, videos and photos were posted and shared on social media of a St. George procession in Struga, which was joined by many local residents

despite the ban for mass gatherings.