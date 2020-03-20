Chulev: Identity documents remain valid through state of emergency

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Travel documents, drivers’ licenses and ID cards remain valid through the state of emergency, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said in an interview with Kanal 5 TV over initial regulations passed by Government on Friday.

“The Government decided to suspend the validity of the law on public gatherings in line with the state of emergency to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Chulev said.

He noted that the Government has also extended deadlines relating to driving exams and th work of driving schools.

In addition, he noted, all foreign nationals in the country will have their stay extended until the state of emergency is over.