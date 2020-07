Skopje, 25 July 2020 (MIA) – The caretaker Interior Minister Nakje Chulev on Saturday has officially handed over the duty of Minister of Interior to Agim Nuhiu, who was his deputy.

“Following today’s handover of duty, in accordance with the legal provisions, Nuhiu will head the Interior Ministry until the formation of a new government of the Republic of North Macedonia, i.e. until the appointment of a new Minister of Interior,” Ministry of Interior said in a press release.