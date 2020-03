Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – The curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. was generally observed, with 18 people detained across the country, said Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev on Monday.

“Police officers detained people in Tetovo, Gostivar, Kumanovo, Radovish, Shtip, Kochani and Vinica,” said Minister Chulev.

Police officers are also controlling 618 persons under isolation issued by health authorities, as well as 7,307 persons having signed self-isolation statements.