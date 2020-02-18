0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Chulev: 100,000 passport booklets to arrive March, 650 passports to be issued in urgent procedures

The Interior Ministry expects to receive in March 100,000 passport booklets. The ministry possesses at present 3,700 booklets, 650 of which will be issued in urgent procedures. Until the new booklets arrive, authorities are considering shutting down the passport application system, caretaker Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said at a news conference Tuesday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 18 February 2020 14:38
Back to top button
Close
Close