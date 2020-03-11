0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Chronically ill people to be released from work due to coronavirus

The Health Ministry’s Commission for Infectious Diseases recommended Wednesday people with chronic respiratory diseases, severe cardiovascular diseases, type 1 diabetes, malignant diseases and immune-compromising conditions to be released from work with medical certificates in line with Government's measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 11 March 2020 15:04
