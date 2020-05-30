Chronically ill people, pregnant women, parents with children under 10 remain relieved from work

Skopje, 30 May 2020 (MIA) – All chronically ill people, as well as those with disabilities, pregnant women, single parents, those with children under 10 or children with disabilities remain relieved from work due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are encouraged to work from home if possible.

“The government adopted at its 58th session the conclusions of the the Health Ministry and the Commission for Infectious Diseases, reached at the request of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, to extend the decision to relieve from work chronically ill people, as well as those with disabilities, pregnant women, single parents, those with children under 10 or children with disabilities, etc,” the government said in a press release Friday night.