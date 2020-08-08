Christian Kataeb Party to resign from Lebanese parliament

Lawmakers from the Lebanese Christian Kataeb Party announced Saturday they are resigning from the 128-member parliament.

“We decided to resign from this parliament … we will fight for the country that we wanted, which does not discriminate between a Lebanese and another.” said Sami Gemayel, head of the party, at the funeral of the party’s secretary, who died in Tuesday’s blast in Beirut.

The Kataeb party has three members in parliament.

Gemayel is an outspoken critic of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.