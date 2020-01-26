Chinese scientists isolate new coronavirus in search for vaccine

Chinese scientists say they have successfully isolated the strain of coronavirus that has caused dozens of deaths in central China – a crucial step in creating a vaccine.

Xu Wenbo, the director of the Institute for Viral Disease Control at China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the announcement to reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, China’s southern Guangdong province has ordered all residents to wear face masks when outdoors as efforts continue across the country to prevent the spread of the virus.