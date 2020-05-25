Chinese foreign minister says ‘political virus’ spreading across US

Beijing, 24 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US politicians are spreading “lies” and “conspiracy theories” regarding Beijing’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic, while calling on the two countries to cooperate in fighting the virus.

“It’s most regrettable that while the coronavirus is still out there, the political virus is also spreading in the US and jumping at any opportunity to attack and slander China,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference Sunday on the sidelines of China’s parliamentary session, the National People’s Congress.

Wang added that some US politicians “ignore the basic facts and make up countless lies and conspiracy theories concerning China.”

His comments came after earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus had originated in a Chinese laboratory. He later backed away from the theory, which has also been supported by US President Donald Trump.

Wang said the United States and China needed to put their differences aside and cooperate on fighting the virus. He said China has so far exported more than 11 billion face masks to the US, the equivalent of 40 masks for each US citizen.

The Chinese diplomat said “political forces” in the US are pushing the two countries’ relations “to the brink of a new Cold War.”

“China and the US should and must find a way for peaceful coexistence,” Wang said.

He added that US politicians who are implying the coronavirus is a Chinese virus intend to “stigmatize China.”

Wang said China was open to an international scientific inquiry into the source of the virus, but such an investigation must be led by the World Health Organization (WHO), involve “all countries closely related to the virus” and “avoid a presumption of guilt.”

Regarding China’s controversial move this week to propose a national security law for Hong Kong, Wang said it was prompted by the protests that rocked the city last year, as well as by “excessive, unlawful foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs.”

Public “turbulence” over a legislative bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, along with foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs have placed China’s national security “in serious jeopardy,” he said.

“Under such circumstances, establishing a legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in [Hong Kong] has become a pressing priority,” Wang said. “We must get it done without the slightest delay.”

Hong Kong activists and rights groups fear the national security law will be used to quash political dissent.

Protesters took to the streets on Sunday to show opposition to the law, which would bypass the local legislature.

Wang said the legislation, which will be discussed during the ongoing parliamentary session, will not affect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents. “Instead of becoming unnecessarily worried, people should have more confidence in Hong Kong’s future,” he said.