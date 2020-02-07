Chinese doctor who issued early warning on coronavirus dies

Beijing, 7 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A doctor who became a hero in China after sounding the alarm early on about the new coronavirus outbreak has died of the disease, the Wuhan hospital where he was being treated said on Friday.

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, triggered an outpour of support on social media as he was fighting the disease that has so far killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.

Li had told state media he had been reprimanded by hospital management and party officials after alerting his colleagues about a cluster of infections tied to an animal market in the city of Wuhan.

Li initially thought the disease was a resurgence of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), an illness that killed hundreds across China in 2002-3.

He became a national symbol of people’s attempts to find answers about authorities’ initial reactions to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Wuhan government has been criticized for what many saw as a failure to disclose in a timely manner the severity of the new illness, leading to possibly more infections amid medical staff and the public.

A total of 31,161 infections and 636 deaths from the new coronavirus were reported across China as of Thursday, according to the National Health Commission. The disease has also spread to more than two dozen other countries around the world.

Beijing does not issue data on how many medical employees have been infected with the new virus.

Li became infected in January after treating a patient for glaucoma without knowing the patient was also carrying the coronavirus.

The Wuhan Central Hospital, where Li worked, announced early Friday that he had died at 2:58 am (1858 GMT Thursday).

This followed hours of confusion after state media initially reported that he had died on Thursday evening.

The hospital said after midnight on Friday that Li was in a critical condition. About three hours later, it confirmed his death. “An all-out effort to save him was unsuccessful,” it said. “We deeply regret and mourn the loss.”

On Chinese social media, Li drew comparisons to Jiang Yanyong, a doctor who raised the alarm over Beijing’s attempt to cover up the SARS crisis in 2003.

Upon news of Li’s death, state broadcaster CCTV hailed him as a “whistleblower” of the coronavirus epidemic, a rare statement from Chinese state media, which usually do not encourage any sort of challenge against the status quo.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the sealing off of whole cities in Hubei province, home to Wuhan, as well as villages and neighbourhoods across the country, in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Off of the coast of Japan, a cruise ship with thousands of people on board remained quarantined for the third consecutive day. Japan’s health ministry said 41 more people, including 21 Japanese citizens, tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing up the total number of people infected with the coronavirus on the vessel to 61.

Taiwan late Thursday announced three additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the number of infections on the island to 16.

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption – similar to the outbreak of SARS.

SARS, a disease that infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally between 2002 and 2003, and also began in China, was linked to the consumption of civet cats, another exotic meat. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.