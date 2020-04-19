Chinese assistance arrives at Skopje airport

Skopje, 19 April 2020 (MIA) – Chinese assistance comprised of 5,016 COVID-19 testing kits, 5,000 protective suits, 30,000 protective medical masks, 10,000 medical glasses, 20,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 pieces of shoe protection arrived at the Skopje airport late on Saturday.

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who is the national coordinator for foreign aid, and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo held a video meeting as the assistance arrived in North Macedonia.

Osmani thanked Zuo for the assistance, saying it is part of the continued aid that China has been providing to North Macedonia.

“Faced with the COVID-19 challenge, the destiny of all countries is intertwined. No country can deal with this epidemic by itself. China and North Macedonia are good friends and partners. During the most critical period of prevention and control of the outbreak in China, leaders and friends from North Macedonia extended their support and sympathy to the Chinese government and the Chinese people. China will always value this,” said Ambassador Zuo.

He said that despite the fact that China is still facing the task of prevention and control at its territory, the country has managed to overcome the difficulties and ensure the supply of these materials following the urgent request by the Government of North Macedonia.

“The battle against COVID-19 has made us more aware that we are together in human destiny. China and North Macedonia, as well as other countries of Central and Eastern Europe, should make more decisive steps and work together on close coordination and cooperation. We should send a message of partnership, solidarity and mutual support and emerge as winners against COVID-19, but also continue to enhance our cooperation within the 17+1 process,” added Zuo.

He said the Government of North Macedonia is undertaking effective measures to control the outbreak, and the people are fighting the epidemic through solidarity.

“I believe in a sooner victory against the epidemic under the strong leadership of the Government, the wise and committed people in North Macedonia,” underlined Chinese Ambassador Zuo.