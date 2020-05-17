Chinese ambassador found dead in Israel home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home, Israel‘s Foreign Ministry and police confirmed on Sunday.

Du Wei had arrived in the country in February after having served as ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019.

He was 58, said the statement, adding his wife and son were not with him in Israel.

Police are at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld confirmed that Du was found in the early morning by his staff in his home in Herzliya, a town north of Tel Aviv.

He did not confirm a radio report that according to an initial assessment, Du appears to have died of a cardiac arrest.