China sends medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll rises to 80

Beijing, 27 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Hundreds of medics were being sent to help deal with a rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China’s central metropolis of Wuhan, health authorities said Monday.

Eighty people had died and 2,744 were confirmed infected across China as of Monday, marking a rise in the death toll by 24 since Sunday morning, according to the National Health Commission.

China sent 959 medical teams from other provinces to Wuhan, in Hubei province, where the virus was first discovered in December.

Wuhan’s hospitals have been overflowing with patients, with hundreds of people lining up last week to receive medical treatment for the new lung disease, according to media reports and videos shared by patients and family members on social media.

Medics from the People’s Liberation Army had already been dispatched to offer relief, and construction started for two new hospitals that are supposed to be finished by next week.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan on Monday and attended a briefing about the efforts to contain the disease.

China has been struggling to curb the spread of the disease by cordoning off entire cities in the central Hubei province, right in the midst of the Lunar New Year rush.

The government announced Monday it was extending the Lunar New Year holiday until Sunday, in a bid to limit the number of people travelling. The holiday was initially supposed to end on Thursday.

Authorities suspect an additional 5,794 patients of carrying the virus, according to the National Health Commission.

An additional 17 cases were reported in the Chinese semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau and in self-ruled Taiwan.

Mongolia on Monday announced it was shutting down schools and closing border crossings with China for vehicles and pedestrians amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools, kindergartens and universities across Mongolia will be closed from Monday until Sunday, the Montsame news agency said.

The country hasn’t yet reported any cases of the new coronavirus, but the government considers it to be at a high risk of contagion from its southern neighbour.

Thirty-one Mongolian students living in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, were expected to be repatriated on Monday in a joint effort with Chinese authorities.

Japan also plans to repatriate hundreds of its citizens from Wuhan, a ruling party lawmaker said Monday.

Tokyo is planning to send a chartered plane to the capital of Hubei province as early as Tuesday to evacuate Japanese citizens who wish to leave, said Liberal Democratic Party secretary general Toshihiro Nikai.

Cases of the coronavirus have also been reported in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, France and Australia.