China’s Hubei province reports 242 new deaths from coronavirus

Beijing, 13 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – China’s Hubei province health authorities said 242 new deaths from the new coronavirus occurred on Wednesday.

A total of 14,840 new cases of the Covid-19 illness were reported in a 24-hour interval, the Health Commission of Hubei Province said early Thursday.

The new figures mark a sizeable jump in the number of new virus cases and casualties in the province, where the disease emerged in December.

Previously, China had reported a total of 44,653 confirmed cases and 1,113 deaths across the country since the outbreak started.

The health commission said it had changed the diagnostic criteria used to confirm cases following new national guidelines.

“From today on, we will include the number of clinically diagnosed cases into the number of confirmed cases,” the commission said, adding that the change was to ensure that patients could receive “timely treatment.”

The commission didn’t provide further details about the new diagnostic criteria.