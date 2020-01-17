China reports second death from mysterious virus

Beijing, 17 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A second person has died due to pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local authorities said Friday.

So far, medical authorities have reported 41 cases of people infected with the mysterious virus. Of these, two patients have died, five were in critical condition and 22 were in a stable condition, said the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

Twelve patients have been discharged.

Earlier this month, Chinese researchers said a mysterious illness that had spread in Wuhan was caused by a new type of coronavirus.

Coronaviruses can infect animals and people, causing diseases ranging from the common cold to severe illnesses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS).

On Saturday, authorities reported the first death of a person suffering from the disease.

Travellers from Wuhan carrying the virus have also crossed into Japan and Thailand.

The emergence of the virus is raising concerns as hundreds of millions of people get ready to travel during the Chinese New Year holiday later this month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against a travel ban, saying there was no indication the disease is easily transmittable among people.

The WHO said that several patients had worked at or visited the same seafood market in Wuhan when they fell ill in December.

Clinical symptoms included fever, difficulty breathing and lung lesions.

The disease raised alarm in places such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines, where officials said they would set up quarantine zones or scan passengers from China for signs of the disease.