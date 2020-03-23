China reports no new local coronavirus infections

Beijing, 23 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – China reported 39 new cases of the new coronavirus and nine new deaths on Monday, according to the latest data released by the National Health Commission.

All 39 of the new cases were imported from abroad, according to health authorities, and none were locally transmitted.

On Friday, China reported no new cases of coronavirus from local transmissions for the first time since reporting began in January.

Since the outbreak began in Wuhan in December last year, the Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the virus has infected 81,093 people across mainland China and killed 3,270.