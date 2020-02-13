China ousts top officials in epicentre of coronavirus crisis

Beijing, 13 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – China has replaced the party chief of Hubei province, the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak that has put mounting public pressure on the country’s leadership.

Jiang Chaoliang, the party chief of Hubei province, no longer holds functions in the provincial party committee, state broadcaster CCTV said Thursday.

Jiang is the highest-ranking official to have been apparently punished over the local government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

He will be replaced by Ying Yong, the former mayor of Shanghai and a protege of President Xi Jinping.

Beijing also announced the ousting of Ma Guoqiang, the party secretary of the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak started in December.

Ma was being replaced by Wang Zhonglin, the former party secretary of another provincial capital.

The announcements came days after China fired two officials in charge of Hubei’s health commission.

Public criticism over the ruling Communist Party’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has risen over the past weeks, culminating with an outpouring of grief last Friday over the death of a Wuhan doctor who had sounded an early alarm about the virus and had been reprimanded by authorities.

Meanwhile, Hubei province reported 14,840 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, an almost ten-fold increase over the previous day, as health authorities said they changed diagnostic criteria.

A total of 242 deaths from the coronavirus occurred in a 24-hour interval, more than double the number from a day earlier, according to the Health Commission of Hubei Province.

In Japan, 44 more people on a cruise ship off Yokohama were confirmed infected with the coronavirus, bringing up the total number of cases in the country to 247.

A luxury cruise ship turned away by several Asian countries over coronavirus fears is waiting to dock off the coast of Cambodia, where passengers have been approved to disembark after health inspections, an official said Thursday.

Lou Kimchhun, director of Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, told dpa that authorities would conduct health checks of people on board Holland America Line’s Westerdam, including checking temperatures.