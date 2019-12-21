China launches Ethiopia’s first observatory satellite into space

Addis Ababa, 21 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Ethiopia has joined the ranks of dozens of space-faring countries around the world with the launch of an earth observatory satellite from China.

The 72-kilogram satellite, built by Ethiopian and Chinese engineers over the course of three years, launched on Friday from China’s north-eastern Shanxi province with the aim of gathering data for agricultural, mining and environmental protection purposes.

Ethiopian space officials say they hope to save as much as 11 million dollars annually by using their own satellite data.

“This is a day we became one of the 70 countries in the world that operate a satellite from space,” Innovation and Technology Ministry official Ahmedin Mohammed said on Friday following the launch.

Ethiopia will focus future aerospace efforts on launching a communications satellite and establishing a space materials assembly and manufacturing facility in the country, Mohammed said.

“This has demonstrated that the sky is the limit,” said Tefera Walwa, one of the pioneers of Ethiopia’s satellite launch efforts.

A command and control centre has been set up on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, where senior Ethiopian and Chinese officials monitored the launch process.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been credited with starting the satellite programme three years ago as a minister for the technology ministry.

Nearly 20 countries in Africa have established space programmes; eight of them have successfully launched close to three dozen satellites. Reliable figures about the continent’s space exploration industry are difficult to obtain, as many countries only provide data on their aerospace industry jointly.