China coronavirus cases surpass 20,000, deaths reach 425

Beijing, 4 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The number of patients infected with a new coronavirus in China reached 20,438, with 425 reported deaths, health authorities said on Tuesday.

There were 64 new deaths reported in a 24-hour interval, all from the central Hubei province, where the virus was first detected in December, according to the National Health Commission.

China‘s Politburo Standing Committee, a top ruling body, said the outbreak was “a major test of China‘s system and capacity for governance,” according to Xinhua news agency.

Authorities have struggled to curb the spread of the disease, which has reached all of China‘s provinces, the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macau, and about two dozen other countries.

Several countries including the United States, the Philippines and Vietnam, have enacted bans for travellers from China, while airlines from different continents have suspended direct routes to the country.

Foreign governments have been evacuating their nationals from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption – similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

SARS, a disease that infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally between 2002 and 2003, and also began in China, was linked to the consumption of civet cats, another exotic meat. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.