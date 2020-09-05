China blames India for border dispute in Moscow summit

China and India’s defence chiefs met in Moscow on Friday in an effort to defuse growing tensions along the two countries’ border, according to Chinese state media.

Responsibility for the ongoing stand-off “rests entirely with the Indian side,” Chinese Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe said, according to the offcial Xinhua news agency, adding that the Chinese army will defend “every inch of territory.”

Wei said he hopes New Delhi will “reinforce control over front line troops, not cross the line of control to take provocative actions, not undertake any actions that might raise tensions, and not intentionally hype up and spread negative information.”

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was important to maintain diplomatic and military dialogue and channels of communications between the two countries, according to Xinhua.

The Chinese report quoted Singh as saying he “hopes both sides will adopt a responsible attitude” and that front line troops will “completely disengage to avoid escalating or complicating the situation” at the border and get bilateral relations “back on the right track.”

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, was the first high-level ministerial contact between the two nations since a deadly border clash in June left 20 Indian soldiers dead and caused an undisclosed number of Chinese injuries.