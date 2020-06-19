Children’s poetry festival to be held for third time

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) — The 2020 Stihuvalki festival of poetry for children is going to be held as an open-air event — implementing social distancing and PPE recommendations — in the park in front of Skopje’s Cultural Information Center KIC, beginning at 6 pm.

“This is the third time the children’s poetry festival has been held to contribute to the development of the country’s literature and culture through stimulating the creative potential of authors writing poetry for children,” according to KIC in a press release.

At the event, organizers will launch the 2020 Stihuvalki festival anthology containing the best 80 out of 150 submitted poems from the country and abroad.

Without aiming to, the children’s poetry festival became international due to writers from the neighboring countries deciding to apply to its competition for the second year in a row, organizers say.

The authors of the three best children’s poems will be presented with plaquettes and monetary awards. All 80 poets included in the anthology will receive a copy of the book as well as a 2020 Stihuvalki children’s poetry contest participation certificate.

The initiator of the project and its programming editor is Eli Makazlieva, who will speak about the importance of the children’s poetry festival.

The event will be streamed live on the KIC Facebook Page. mr/