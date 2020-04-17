Chernobyl forest fire smoke blows into Kyiv; mayor denies radiation

Kyiv, 17 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Strong winds have brought smoke from forest fires in the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone into Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with authorities warning residents on Friday to keep windows shut.

The 1986 reactor meltdown and explosion at the Chernobyl power plant, about 100 kilometers north of Kyiv, is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Environmental experts have feared that the forest fires that have erupted over the past two weeks could stir up radioactive ash in the ground, potentially blowing contamination-laden smoke to Kyiv.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko assured in a video released on Friday that there was “only smoke, no radiation,” in the capital.

Forestland has continued to smolder in the predominantly uninhabited Chernobyl zone, with about 1,100 firefighters working in the area on Friday.

According to an official estimate, the fires have affected about 11,500 hectares of land within the Chernobyl zone. The environmental activist organization Greenpeace believes the extent could be four times greater.

Authorities have attributed fires in the Chernobyl zone and elsewhere in Ukraine in recent weeks to relatively dry conditions after a winter that lacked sufficient snow cover.

Strong winds have been complicating firefighting efforts near the contaminated Chernobyl nuclear plant.

“There are no threats to critical objects,” the State Emergency Service said in a statement on Thursday, referring to a structure that covers the destroyed section of the Chernobyl plant.

The service assured on Friday that radiation levels in Kyiv were “within normal limits” and did “not exceed natural background values.”

A senior environmental official, Egor Firsov, said amid the beginning of the fires about two weeks ago that radiation in the Chernobyl zone was detected at 16 times higher than normal background levels.