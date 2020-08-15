Cheptegei betters 5,000m world record in Diamond League start

Frankfurt, 15 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda on Friday bettered the 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele at the Diamond League meet in Monaco.

The 10,000m world champion Cheptegei took 1.99 seconds off Bekele’s mark from 2004 in Hengelo when he clocked 12 minutes 35.36 seconds in the principality.

Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli was a distant second in 12:51.78 and compatriot Jacob Krop third in 13:11.32 minutes.

Some 5,000 fans were allowed to attend the meet which took place amid coronavirus restrictions and marked the start of a shortened Diamond League series.

In other action, world champions Donovan Brazier won the men’s 800m in 1:43.12 and Hellen Obiri, also a global champion from 2019 in Doha, topped the women’s 5,000m in 14:22.12.