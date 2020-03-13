Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi first infected footballer in Premier League

London, 13 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The remainder of the English Premier League season could be in doubt after Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the new coronavirus.

After Arsenal’s announcement late on Thursday that Arteta tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League said it would convene an “emergency club meeting” on Friday morning regarding future fixtures.

Earlier on Thursday the league had said that all this weekend’s fixtures would go ahead.

In the early hours of Friday, Chelsea put out a statement saying that Hudson-Odoi also tested positive and that the club’s training facility would undergo “partial closure.”

“Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution.

“However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation, the London club said, adding that personnel who had “recent close contact” with the player would self-isolate.

“These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff,” Chelsea said.

The Arsenal first team was also expected to self-isolate following Arteta’s test result.

The north London club said in a statement it would not be able to fulfil many of their remaining fixtures this season.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly,” Arteta said on the club’s website. “I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines,” Arsenal said.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from [the village of] Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”

Arsenal’s mid-week match with Manchester City had already been postponed because some of the north London club’s players had been in contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said sports fixtures could be postponed or cancelled in future, but not at this stage.