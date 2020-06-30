Charges to be pressed against broadcasters that air paid political advertising featuring minors: media agency

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – While monitoring the media coverage of the campaign for the 2020 early parliamentary election, the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services has found that several TV stations, contrary to Article 76, Paragraph 3 of the Electoral Code have been broadcasting paid political advertising featuring minors, the Agency said in a press release Tuesday.

“Broadcasters are responsible for the legality of the content they air. Thus, criminal charges will be pressed starting Wednesday against those that broadcast paid political advertising featuring minors,” the press release reads.

To avoid this, the Agency calls on broadcasters to carefully review all content and refuse to broadcast that which violates not only the Electoral Code, but also the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services.

Moreover, it appeals to participants in the election campaign to harmonize their paid political advertising with legislation.