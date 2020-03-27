Chargé d’affaires Petkovska hands over Instrument Ratification to Assistant Secretary of State Reeker

Washington, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – Chargé d’affaires Vilma Petkovska handed over Friday in Washington the original document of North Macedonia’s North Atlantic Treaty Instrument of Ratification to Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker.

Petkovska told MIA this important moment in Macedonian history was carried out in emergency circumstances, when the State Department building is currently closed for majority of employees, visitors and journalists due to the coronavirus threat.

“We hope that a formal ceremony for our country’s NATO accession will take place once this extraordinary situation ends,” said Petkovska.