Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – The Mayor of the Skopje Municipality of Chair, Visar Ganiu, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After being tested yesterday because of possible exposure to COVID-19, I’m informing you the test came back positive. I apologize to everyone I had contact with. Together, we will overcome this,” Ganiu wrote on Facebook.

He urged the citizens to abide by the recommendations of the health authorities.