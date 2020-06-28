Chadikovski: Journalists should decide whether to cover events where protocols aren’t followed

Skopje, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – A journalist has the right to decide whether or not to report from an event they deem to be high risk, i.e. if the party is consciously or unconsciously jeopardizing the journalist’s health. It isn’t a matter of boycott, it’s a matter of the journalist’s intelligence being questioned by a political party, says Mladen Chadikovski, president of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia.

He says that it’s been clear since the beginning of the campaign that protocols will be followed selectively, and that physical contact cannot be avoided at rallies. He appeals to journalists to protect their own health and lives first and foremost, keeping reporting objective and impartial, which is the same principle as with reporting from a warzone. If any parties don’t follow the measures, it should be reported.

Such an extreme example, he adds, would be the event’s headline instead of the parties’ false promises.

Read the rest of the interview with Mladen Chadikovski below.

The parties aren’t letting go of field work, despite the country being in the midst of epidemic. All election participants have been promising to follow protocols, limiting the number of supporters both indoors and outdoors, wearing face masks and maintaining distance. The campaign has just begun. If the protocols aren’t followed, what would the Association of Journalists of Macedonia say to media workers and to the political parties?

It’s clear that protocols will be followed selectively and that physical contact can’t be avoided at rallies. Journalists should treat reporting from these events as if they’re a warzone – stay objective and impartial, and protect your own health and life first. If any parties don’t follow the measures, it should be reported, of course.

We’ve publicly asked politicians and other participants in the election process who will organize press conferences, media statements and other reporting events to follow health protocols while these events are occurring. The organizers should organize journalist events outdoors, if the weather allows for it, or provide a room where there can be physical distance between the participants.

In order to further protect journalists, the organizers should provide protective gear such as masks, gloves and disinfectants for everyone present at the event. This is of special importance now that the COVID-19 crisis has worsened in our country, and the number of new infections and deaths has increased over the previous weeks.

Journalists, cameramen and photo reporters are in the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. The risk for them hasn’t reduced. They’re out there in the field. How should they react if 100 or more people gather for a party activity because of coronavirus conditions mixing in with the elections?

The journalist has the right to decide if they should report from a high-risk event, an event in which the party is jeopardizing the journalist’s health – consciously or not. This isn’t a matter of boycott, it’s a matter of the journalist’s intelligence being brought into question. Meetings aren’t protests, nor are they gatherings that provoke journalists. If measures aren’t being followed, the journalist can decide how to approach the event while following the Code of Ethics. I think that would be the headline of the event in such extreme circumstances, rather than the miles upon miles of fake promises the parties make.

A few days ago you promoted the Guideline for Ethical Media Coverage of Elections, which reminds the media that they should report all the parties’ campaigns in a unbiased and appropriate way, which will help the citizens decide how to vote. Could you explain the manual in more detail?

The idea of the manual is to remind journalists and media workers of the ethical rules for professional reporting of election activities as a precondition to create a well-informed audience that should have credible information about the election candidates before voting. On the other hand, the manual covers the national and international legal aspects of freedom of speech in election contexts, which are important, given that disrespecting these aspects leads to serious punishments for the media.

An especially important part, I’d say, are the recommendations for changing the Electoral Code, which have been submitted by the Association of Journalists of Macedonia to the Ministry of Justice in 2019, before the law amendments were adopted, and they were moving in the direction of the flow of the election campaign in the media. This is a problematic part of the law which can affect editorial work in the media, and that’s why the other day there were interventions in this part of the law with a special government decree that was passed literally the same day the campaign started. This puts the media at risk of fines due to the fact that not everyone might be able to get acquainted with the new obligations this ordinance brings.

What sort of campaign are you expecting? Has the corona-crisis sobered up the politicians?

The corona-crisis showed one thing and one thing only – that Macedonian politics needs to get its priorities straight. Healthcare must receive more funding. We can’t live every moment in uncertainty, thinking about when the healthcare system will collapse and how it’ll affect the citizens. The fear of the corona-crisis here boils down to the number of hospitalized cases. If this number goes over the healthcare system’s capacities, it’ll be a tough situation. That’s why quarantines have become commonplace. We will be tracking the campaign, but I highly doubt that this crisis will change politicians for the better. That takes evolution, not a pandemic.

You’ve asked politicians what journalism means to them, alongside with the Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers and The Council of Media Ethics of Macedonia, one question a day over the course of nine days. What brought on this initiative?

We’ve organized a small campaign alongside our partner organizations, where we want to ask the political parties that are a part of the election race around ten questions, to see what they think and what they have to promise regarding issues important to journalists and the media. Each day we will publish a question. The topics are related to the things the new government will do to create a safer work environment for journalists, if the lack of punishment for violence and threats against journalists will be dealt with, how people can contribute to the protection of the journalists’ worker rights, what are the guarantees to secure MRT’s independence etc.

The media reforms are, as always, left out of the parties’ election programs. This motivated us to ask about the issues that have been present in the sector for a long time, and whether or not they will offer a useful solution – which we will remind them of until it gets implemented.

Ana Cvetkovska

Translator: Dragana Knežević